Deadly bridge collapses throughout recent history

A high-speed train derailed in Hanover, Germany, in June 1998, and its flipping cars caused an overpass to collapse, killing 101 people.

A bridge near Gueckedou, Guinea, collapsed under the weight of a truck in 2007, killing 65 people.

More than 50 people died in March 2001 when a pillar on a 116-year-old bridge in Lisbon, Portugal, failed, sending a tour bus and two vehicles into the Douro River.

An estimated 50 people were killed when heavy rains caused a bridge to collapse in Aflou, Alergia, in October 1995.

Forty-two people were killed in Oakland, California, during the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1998 when the Cypress Street Viaduct collapsed onto the Nimitz Freeway below.

At least 26 people are dead after a bridge in Italy collapsed during a violent storm, sending vehicles plunging nearly 150 feet into a heap of rubble. Here's a look at other deadly bridge collapses around the world: