Deadly crash shuts down all lanes of southbound Highway 101 in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 south of Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto will remain closed until some time after 12 pm, following a fatal crash Sunday morning.The collision was between a box truck and a stopped fire engine, according to Caltrans.The driver of the box truck died at Stanford Hospital after rear-ending one of two fire trucks that were in the slow lane around 4:30 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.Hazmat crews are working to clean up 100 gallons of diesel that spilled on the roadway.There were no fire personnel in the fire truck at the time of the collision.