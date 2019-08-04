Deadly crash shuts down all lanes of southbound Highway 101 in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 south of Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto will remain closed until some time after 12 pm, following a fatal crash Sunday morning.

The collision was between a box truck and a stopped fire engine, according to Caltrans.

The driver of the box truck died at Stanford Hospital after rear-ending one of two fire trucks that were in the slow lane around 4:30 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.

Hazmat crews are working to clean up 100 gallons of diesel that spilled on the roadway.

There were no fire personnel in the fire truck at the time of the collision.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palo altofatal crashtruck crashcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Clayton fires 85 percent contained
Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch dies at 71
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Show More
Parents of man accused of murdering Italian officer say he is 'remorseful and scared'
Families still searching for loved ones after tragic El Paso shooting
Mall-goers recall chaotic moments during El Paso shooting
Homeless women, children see new home in SF
Park remains closed after shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival
More TOP STORIES News