Danville doctor shot, killed while off-roading with son in Northern California

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Danville doctor was shot and killed over the holiday weekend while on an off-roading trip with his son in Northern California.

The shooting happened in Downieville in Sierra County, that's east of Oroville.

His 15-year-old escaped and was on his own for 30 hours before being rescued.

A GoFundMe page identifies the victim as 45-year-old Ari Gershman.

A suspect was arrested Sunday after and is also accused of two other shootings. Police have not released a motive.
