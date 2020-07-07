DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Danville doctor was shot and killed over the holiday weekend while on an off-roading trip with his son in Northern California.
The shooting happened in Downieville in Sierra County, that's east of Oroville.
His 15-year-old escaped and was on his own for 30 hours before being rescued.
A GoFundMe page identifies the victim as 45-year-old Ari Gershman.
A suspect was arrested Sunday after and is also accused of two other shootings. Police have not released a motive.
Danville doctor shot, killed while off-roading with son in Northern California
