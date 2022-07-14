fatal crash

Texas dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit van carrying college golf team, NTSB says

EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says

DALLAS, Texas -- A Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision that its preliminary findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and coaches back to New Mexico from a golf tournament. But the NTSB said Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that toxicological testing showed the presence of methanphetamine in the Siemens' blood.

Siemens and his son died in the crash along with six members of the men's and women's golf teams and their coach.

The collision happened in Andrews County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Texas' border with New Mexico. Although it's a rural area, the roads there can often be busy with traffic related to agriculture and oil and gas development.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascollege studentstexas newsathletesfatal crashmethamphetaminemethgolfu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Woman killed in SJ hit-and-run crash, police say
Brentwood train crossing where 3 women died known for other crashes
3 dead, 2 injured after car, Amtrak train collide in Brentwood
1 killed, 1 injured in stolen car crash in Orinda following pursuit
TOP STORIES
Controversy at pop-up monkeypox vaccine clinic in Berkeley
Monterey Co. shark attack survivor describes chilling encounter
EXCLUSIVE: New SF DA explains how she plans to clean up city
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Highland Park shooting survivor speaks out
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Trump tried to call a witness who has not been seen in Jan. 6 hearings
Romance scam making its way to cryptocurrency investments, warns feds
Show More
Twitter back up after apparent massive outage
Search for solutions after bunker with weapons found near SJ school
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 4,300 acres
4 East Bay schools broken into, vandalized over weekend
Buffalo supermarket to reopen 2 months after mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News