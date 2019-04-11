Death penalty sought in case against suspected 'Golden State Killer'

Several district attorneys from all over California announced they will seek the death penalty if suspected Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo is convicted.

The announcement came during a pre-trial hearing in Sacramento County on Wednesday.

Last year, authorities said DeAngelo allegedly committed at least 12 homicides, 50 rapes, and dozens of burglaries across 10 counties across California between 1974 and 1986.

During his alleged crime spree, which makes him one of the worst serial killers and rapists in U.S. history, DeAngelo was called the "Golden State Killer," the "East Area Rapist," the "Original Night Stalker," and the "Visalia Ransacker."

Despite thousands of tips pouring in over the years, DeAngelo's name had not been on the radar of law enforcement before last year, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.

A break in the case and the arrest came together in "light speed."

Prosecutors say they made a partial DNA match by using genealogical websites that contained genetic information from a relative of DeAngelo.

It was enough to get a warrant to obtain a DNA sample that investigators collected from items discarded by DeAngelo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentotrialgolden state killerdeath penalty
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News