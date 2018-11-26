The Butte County Sheriff says no additional remains were found Monday, but the wildfire's death toll rose to 88 after investigators determined human remains that had been assigned to two people actually belong to three.
RELATED: Before & After the Camp Fire: A new aerial look at devastated Paradise
Sheriff Kory Honea said Monday that 203 names remain on the list of those unaccounted for after the Camp Fire swept through the rural area 140 miles north of San Francisco.
The blaze that ignited Nov. 8 destroyed more than 13,000 homes.
RELATED: Housing crisis in Butte County grows as 45,000 remain evacuated due to Camp Fire
Officials said the blaze was fully contained Sunday.
See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Death toll from Camp Fire raises to 88, over 200 still unaccounted for
CAMP FIRE
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
More News