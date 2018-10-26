Decayed human skull found in Oakland backyard

A human skull was found in this Oakland, Calif., backyard on Oct. 26, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Brandon Behle
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A decayed human skull was found in Oakland this morning, police said.

Officers were notified of the decayed skull at 8:54 a.m. on Friday and police found and recovered the skull from the backyard of a home on 29th Street, according to police. ABC7 News captured aerial footage of the location.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death, police said.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau also responded to the scene to recover the skull for further analysis, according to authorities.

Oakland police said authorities don't know the identity of the body at this time. They said anyone with information about the matter should call their homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or their tip line at (510) 238-7950.
