Decision expected on whether to dismiss remaining gun charge against the man acquitted of killing Kate Steinle

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A decision is expected today on whether to dismiss the remaining gun charge against the man acquitted of killing Kate Steinle.Jose Ines Garcia-Zarate, an undocumented immigrant, was back in court yesterday.Garcia-Zarate was acquitted of murder in the killing of Steinle, who was walking on a pier with her father when she was struck by a bullet in the back in July 2015. The appeals court overturned a single conviction on a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.The 1st District Court of Appeal overturned the gun conviction because the judge failed to give the jury the option of acquitting Garcia-Zarate on the theory he only possessed the weapon for a moment.Now, Garcia-Zarate's attorney said a judge asked the district attorney to not re-try him. Garcia-Zarate still faces federal weapons charges.The Associated Press contributed to this report.