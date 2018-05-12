A decomposing body was found Friday in the marshlands in Fremont, police said.Officers got a call at 4 p.m. on Friday from a person walking on some trails in the marshlands near 1 Marshlands Road and near the Dumbarton Bridge, police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.The body was seen in some mud and may have washed up there.An airboat crew from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District was called in to assist the Alameda County coroner's bureau and Fremont firefighters with a respectful recovery of the victim.Firefighters found the body in the shallow mud flats along the rock levee northeast of the Dumbarton Bridge near Coyote Hills Park in Fremont, Menlo Park fire officials said."Our two fire agencies regularly work together in the bay to perform water rescues and recoveries," Menlo Park Fire District Chief Harold Schapelhouman said in a statement.Schapelhouman said, "Using their drone, Fremont battalion chiefs confirmed the location of the victim and coordinated with our battalion chief who radioed Air Boat 77 the exact coordinates of the victim's location, which expedited the recovery operation before nightfall."The coroner has not identified the person yet so their name was not available.Bosques said at least once before a body washed up in the same general area and it was from the other side of San Francisco Bay.