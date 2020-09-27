Glass Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered for parts of St. Helena due to wildfire

FIRE IN Napa County: Mandatory Evacuation on Silverado Trail, Lark Mead Lane to Deer Park Road. Also from Deer Park Road to Devils Elbow. pic.twitter.com/vvHvSCZyVg — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020

#BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations are underway for a vegetation fire near St. Helena in Napa County. Residents in the area of Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road need to evacuate now. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/3mPiKav3MJ — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 27, 2020

For reference-- this vegetation fire is just east of the Silverado Trail in St. Helena. These are some of the wineries/businesses in that area. pic.twitter.com/Dvf4PpzSsS — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 27, 2020

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some residents in St. Helena due to a wildfire.Police say residents and businesses in the area of Silverado Trail from Larkmead Lane to Deer Park Road should leave right away.CAL FIRE says the fire is 50-acres and has a "dangerous rate of spread."Fire officials say Angwin is under an evacuation advisory and residents are urged to consider making their way off the mountain.Pam McGivern, a St. Helena resident, told ABC7 News the fire is just a few miles away from her home and says it's "frightening." She says she was alerted by her neighbor about the fire and plans to evacuate soon.McGivern says she's heard several propane tank explosions and multiple homes in the area are actively burning.McGivern talked about her experiences in the past with wildfires and said she is kind of "numb" to it now.CAL FIRE says the cause of the fire is under investigation.