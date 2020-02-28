11-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle while crossing street in Antioch, officials say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- An 11-year-old boy was killed after a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Antioch, Lt. Joe Donleavy with the Antioch Police Department said.

Contra Costa Fire Department says the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. at Lone Tree Way and Deer Valley Road in front of Deer Valley High School.

The 11-year-old was crossing the street, not in the cross walk, when he was struck by a vehicle, officials say. The boy suffered major injuries and died at the scene, fire officials said.

Officials say there were two people in the vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries from airbag deployment.



Police say the boy's parents have been notified and did not release his name. There is no word on the condition of the person sent to the hospital.

Antioch Police Department is investigating the scene and officials say the area is expected to be closed off for several hours.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be involved with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Traffic Officer Johnsen at (925)779-6900 ext. 84265 or ejohnsen@ci.antioch.ca.us.

