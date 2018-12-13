Defendant in Hillsborough Mansion Murder case has request to go to Las Vegas denied

One of the defendants in the Hillsborough Mansion Murder case speaks exclusively to the ABC7 News I-Team.The suspect made a deal to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a reduced sentence and now he wants to go to Las Vegas.Olivier Adella had his murder charge reduced to "accessory after the fact" after he agreed to testify against Tiffany Li and her boyfriend, Kaveh Bayat.Adella worked as the couple's trainer and bodyguard, and prosecutors say Li and Bayat conspired to murder her old boyfriend, Keith Green.But last year, in a phone conversation from jail, Adella laid it all out for us. He said in April 2016, Li and Bayat showed up in their Mercedes G-Wagon at his apartment with Green's body. He had been shot through the mouth.Adella told us he feared Bayat and agreed to get rid of the body-- driving it over the Golden Gate, dumping it along 101 near Healdsburg.For two weeks, Keith Green's friends and family searched for him -- Adella knew what happened, knew where the body was -- and didn't tell anyone.