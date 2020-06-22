Protesters rally to disband San Francisco police at Fort Mason

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of people marched at San Francisco's Fort Mason for a protest called "Disband SFPD" on Saturday afternoon.One of the rally organizers claims his group wants Mayor London Breed to go beyond promising to reform the police department. Don Poisson says they want more than just defunding the police, but the complete disband of the department for rebuild."Our objective is to disband the police department and rebuild with something that actually protects and serves the citizens, all the citizens of the City and County of San Francisco," Poisson said. "We're going to make that happen by any means necessary."Tony Montoya, the president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association lashed out at the calls to disband the department, saying, "Eliminating the police department would be akin to the movie 'The Purge' that depicts a society without laws or police, spoiler alert -- it ends with mayhem and chaos."