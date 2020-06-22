Society

Protesters rally to disband San Francisco police at Fort Mason

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dozens of people marched at San Francisco's Fort Mason for a protest called "Disband SFPD" on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: San Francisco supervisor discusses reallocation of police funding toward city's African American community

One of the rally organizers claims his group wants Mayor London Breed to go beyond promising to reform the police department. Don Poisson says they want more than just defunding the police, but the complete disband of the department for rebuild.

"Our objective is to disband the police department and rebuild with something that actually protects and serves the citizens, all the citizens of the City and County of San Francisco," Poisson said. "We're going to make that happen by any means necessary."

RELATED: San Francisco police won't respond to non-criminal calls under mayor's police reform plan

Tony Montoya, the president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association lashed out at the calls to disband the department, saying, "Eliminating the police department would be akin to the movie 'The Purge' that depicts a society without laws or police, spoiler alert -- it ends with mayhem and chaos."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoprotestsfpdrally
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father's Day 2020 reimagined in Bay Area
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Apple's WWDC 2020 begins virtually Monday
Woman assaulted, car vandalized as she drove through protest in Santa Rosa, police say
SF Chinese restaurant's sign vandalized with insensitive graffiti
Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online
Show More
Fireworks set off almost every night in various Bay Area cities
Temperature hits 100 F degrees in Arctic Russian town
Ventura Co. employees accused of vandalizing Black Lives Matter sign
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's Tulsa rally?
Suspect in officer killings linked to Boogaloo movement, investigators say
More TOP STORIES News