Students, staff at Danville's Del Amigo High School test positive for COVID-19, but school remains open

It happened just days after they returned to the classroom for in-person learning at Del Amigo High School in Danville. Despite the outbreak, that school remains open.
RELATED: Oakland Unified releases target date to resume in-person learning despite COVID-19 spike
"It should never have happened," said Jan Jimenez.
Jimenez spoke to us from her home where she's in isolation, after contracting COVID-19 at the school, where she's an Autism Specialist.
"Of all the people who could get COVID in our classroom, we have 100 percent," Jimenez added.
Five staff members and three students in the adult transitional program all tested positive, just days after those chose to returned to in-person learning,
"We did notice that two students looked like they were running a fever," said Jimenez.
VIDEO: Another Marin Co. high school shuts down after off-campus parties
Temperature checks are not required at school but in this case one was done, and the students were sent home. Although mask-wearing is required, some special education students are not able to wear them due to medical issues.
"I'm upset we'd be put in a situation with students out of their control, to wear face masks or stay socially distant," Jimenez said.
Sharon Castellanos says her daughter Ellie was exposed on the school bus to one of the students who tested positive. The mother and daughter are now in quarantine.
She says sending Ellie back to the classroom was a tough choice.
"As a parent I want to protect my child but it's so difficult for her to learn at home, or do I send her into a school where guidance is emerging, that makes me nervous."
RELATED: Bay Area schools continue to push to reopen amid rising COVID-19 cases
San Ramon Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Malloy says the classroom where the outbreak happened has been disinfected but the Del Amigo campus remains open.
"We know that some of our students need to be on campus, we do believe we can focus on health and safety," Malloy said.
Malloy says special education teachers have been issued PPE, through guidance from the health department. Parents are being asked to keep their kids home if they feel sick.
But Jan Jimenez believes with COVID-19 spiking across the Bay Area, returning to school isn't safe.
"Our district should never have allowed this combination to mix, look what happened," said Jimenez.
10,000 students in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are scheduled to return for a new phase of in-person learning on Jan. 5th.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic