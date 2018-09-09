WILDFIRE

Delta Fire grows to over 40,000 acres in Shasta County; I-5 remains closed

This map shows the area burning in the Delta Fire in Shasta County, Calif. on Sunday, September 9, 2018. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The Delta Fire burning in Shasta County has grown to over 40,000 acres after forcing the closure of a nearly 50-mile stretch of I-5. The fire is five percent contained.

Flames are on both sides of Interstate 5, forcing the closure of a nearly 50-mile stretch.

It has destroyed thousands of trees - some 70 feet (20 meters) tall - that could fall onto the roadway, said Denise Yergenson, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation.

This map shows the Delta Fire burning in Shasta County, California on Saturday, September 9, 2018.


"There is lots of damage, lots of emergency personnel. It's just not a safe situation," she said.

Officials planned to reevaluate whether to reopen the highway that traverses the entire West Coast from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce.

Caltrans said it needs to replace guard rails, signs and fix the pavement.
Several million dollars in business is being lost each day due to the closure because trucks cannot get through, according to Caltrans.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
