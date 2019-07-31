Delta pilot suspected of trying to fly drunk arrested

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- An airline pilot in Minnesota is under arrest, after reportedly showing up to work drunk, reported WEWS.
Officials say Gabriel Schroeder was taken off a fully boarded Delta Air Lines flight at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Tuesday.
He allegedly had a container of alcohol in his possession.
Officials say they noticed a red flag when he apparently tried to avoid an extra TSA screening for crew members ahead of his flight.
Schroeder will not face any formal charges at least until toxicology tests are completed, which could take up to a week.
The airline did not say how close the plane was to departing.
But it says it has no tolerance for alcohol violations and it's cooperating with investigators.
