Shooting reported at Denver high school, 2 adults hospitalized

Authorities said they believe the suspect is no longer at the scene.

Two adults have been hospitalized following a shooting at East High School in Denver, according to Denver police.

The high school is on lockdown, with all students in their third period classrooms, according to Denver Public Schools.

The victims' conditions were not immediately clear.

This shooting comes two years to the day after a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that claimed 10 lives.

Last month, East High School students went to a city council meeting to call for action on school safety and gun violence after a 16-year-old student was shot near the school and seriously hurt, according to ABC Denver affiliate KMGH.

