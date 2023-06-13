9 shot outside Ball Arena in Denver, shooter in custody: Police

Officials say the suspect was also shot and is in police custody.

DENVER, Colorado -- Nine were shot in Denver outside the Ball Arena where the Nuggets won their NBA championship title Monday night.

It appears multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several people in the 2000 block of Market Street, the Denver Police Department said early Tuesday morning on Twitter.

Officials say the suspect is in custody with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Of the nine people shot, three were in critical condition and the rest are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said

Officials have not said whether the shooting is connected to the Nuggets game, but they say it is a "complex", ongoing investigation.

Luckily, much of the large crowds from the championship game had dispersed by the time this shooting happening.

The violence near downtown Denver is one of at least 290 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CNN contributed to this report.