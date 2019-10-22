Cold Case: Deputies ask for help in finding missing mom in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Where is Maria? It's been 21-years since the mother of two young children went missing. Maria Guadalupe Serrano was last seen leaving her home on Cypress Street in Half Moon Bay in 1998, around the time the Pumpkin festival was taking place, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
"Maria told her roommate she was going to walk to an office she regularly cleaned. No one has seen or heard from her ever since. The initial investigation resulted in no leads," said the sheriff's office in a statement.
Fast forward decades later, investigators are still trying to solve this cold case.
Investigators say Serrano's family has never stopped looking for her. She vanished on October 17, 1998.
At the time of her disappearance, Serrano had two young children. Investigators say they are now adults and still actively looking for their mom.
She was last seen, at around 3:30 p.m., wearing a sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
Investigators say Serrano was described as being a very "reserved" person who only spoke Spanish.
"This case did not have much coverage or many leads back then and we wanted to bring it back up in hopes of refreshing any details in people's minds," said the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Jose Velasquez at (650) 363-4062, or email Jvelasquez@smcgov.org.
You can also call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
