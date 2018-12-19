Highway 37 back open after 'wanted felon' rescued from water and arrested, deputies say

Highway 37 in Sonoma County is reopening after police activity shut down the roadway Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Highway 37 in Sonoma County is back open after police activity shut down the roadway Wednesday.

Both directions of the highway were are closed at Skaggs Island Rd. where deputies say a police chase ended with a rescue and an arrest.

A wanted felon allegedly fled from authorities before crashing and running into the bay, from where he had to be rescued.

Sonoma County Sheriff says in the afternoon, American Canyon police called for backup as they chased the suspect on Highway 37 from Vallejo towards Sonoma County.

Once the suspect crashed, he allegedly got out of his car, and ran into the marshlands in the area of Skaggs Island Road.



"The suspect waded out into the muddy water and then repeatedly commanded the Officers to kill him," deputies said in a press release.

Officers say they tried negotiating with the suspect, who was "agitated and belligerent."

That is, until he realized he was stuck in the muddy water and could not get out, and started asking for help.

A helicopter from the CHP air unit lowered a basket down to the suspect. They pulled him out of the marsh, flew him to shore, and waiting officers arrested him.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area, and California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic.


