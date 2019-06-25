Deputies investigating shooting near San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting late Monday night in unincorporated San Jose.

Deputies responded at about 10:20 p.m. to the area of Richmond Avenue and Scott Street just north of Interstate Highway 280 on reports of several gunshots heard, then a subsequent call that someone had been shot.

The deputies found several spent bullet casings in the intersection and found surveillance video from a nearby residence that showed a black four-door sedan driving south on Richmond Avenue before a male suspect got out and confronted a male victim, sheriff's officials said.

In the video, the suspect is seen chasing the victim out of the view of the camera, but both people then return into view and the suspect begins shooting at the victim. The suspect then ran away and the victim ran across the street into a backyard, according to the sheriff's office.

An ambulance was seen leaving the area and at least two people were reportedly in handcuffs. No other information about arrests or the condition of any victims was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at (408) 808-4500 or an anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.
