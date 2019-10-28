'A sad day': Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape accusation

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana deputy and his wife are facing sex crime charges that include rape and child pornography.

The former commander of the Livingston Parish SWAT team, Dennis Perkins, did not speak as he was hauled off to jail Thursday night.

His wife Cynthia, a former teacher at Westside Junior High School, was also arrested .

The investigation was led by the attorney general's office after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Several pictures were seized showing Dennis and Cynthia naked with a small child who was also naked, sources say.

The couple faces 60 counts of production of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, as well as, two counts of first degree rape.

Dennis was arrested while on a fishing trip, and allegedly threw his phone into the river when he saw investigators.

Dennis was also charged with three counts on possession of child porn, video voyeurism and obscenity.

Sheriff Jason Ard slammed the former lieutenant saying "no one is above the law."

"I do not condone these alleged acts. I am disappointed and I have always considered Denny a friend and family member." Ard said. "It is a sad day for us, for all law enforcement officers, when you have to arrest one of your own."

The Livingston Sheriff's Office fired Dennis Monday after 17 years of service. Cynthia quit her teaching job Wednesday.
