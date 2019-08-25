u.s. & world

Southern California deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. -- A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputy who was reported shot in Lancaster this week made up the incident, authorities announced during a rare Saturday night news conference.

The deputy claimed that he was shot in the shoulder Wednesday, which triggered a massive manhunt and evacuations of an apartment complex next to the agency's Lancaster station, authorities said.

Deputy Angel Reinosa, 21, had two holes in his shirt the day he claimed to be shot by a sniper.

He was heard calling in the shooting over emergency radios.

LANCASTER SHOOTING: Wounded deputy calls in own shooting in dramatic audio
EMBED More News Videos

In a dramatic audio recording, 21-year-old patrol trainee Angel Reinosa can be heard calling in his own shooting. "I've taken shots from north of the Lancaster helipad. I think I'm hurt in the right shoulder, it might have gone through."



"I have taken shots from the north of the Lancaster helipad," the deputy is heard saying over the radio. "I think I'm hit in the right shoulder."

When investigators met with Reinosa on Saturday for follow-up interviews about the incident, they saw no visible injuries on his shoulder. Officials said Reinosa confessed to cutting the holes in his shirt with a knife and that he was never shot.

"There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder. Completely fabricated," said Capt. Kent Wegener with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Reinosa is expected to be relieved of his duty and will face criminal charges for filling a false report of an emergency, officials said.

A motive had not been determined in the ongoing investigation.

"Most of his statement was self-serving, didn't make a whole lot of sense, but he didn't get into detail as to why he cut the holes or why he fabricated this story. No motivation," Wegener said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office will now determine whether Reinosa will face additional charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countysearchlos angeles county sheriff's departmentmanhuntsouthern californiashootingu.s. & worlddeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center
Fmr. Congressman Joe Walsh to take on Trump in GOP primary
Free national park admission today for National Park Service birthday
Andrew Luck announces retirement from NFL, sources tell ESPN
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in life-threatening condition after struck by unmarked SFPD car
Climate change divides Democrats at DNC meeting in SF
Block party brings neighbors together for fire preparedness
Football helps heal town ravaged by deadly wildfire
Fmr. Congressman Joe Walsh to take on Trump in GOP primary
Troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires
Disney drops first look of Emma Stone as 'punk-rock' Cruella de Vil
Show More
School kids show off homegrown video games in Oakland
Andrew Luck announces retirement from NFL, sources tell ESPN
Vogt hits three-homer as Giants beat his former A's club
Astronaut accused of accessing spouse's bank account from space
Man accused of trying to sell stolen truck
More TOP STORIES News