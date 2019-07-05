Deputy shoots man accused of assaulting several people, stealing car in Bodega Bay

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bodega Bay.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot a man suspected of assaulting several people and stealing a vehicle near Swan and Harbor drives.
Officials say he also assaulted officers before a deputy opened fire.
The suspect and victims were taken to hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.
