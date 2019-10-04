ghost ship fire

Derick Almena to be retried for Ghost Ship warehouse fire

FILE - This March 12, 2015 file booking photo provided by the Glendale, Calif., Police Department shows Derick Ion Almena. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Prosecutors say they will re-try a man on manslaughter charges for allegedly turning a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse into a cluttered maze that killed 36 at a party.

Alameda County jurors last month could not agree on a verdict against 49-year-old Derick Almena, splitting 10-2 in favor of finding Almena guilty. They acquitted 29-year-old Max Harris.

The Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during an electronic music party at a warehouse known as the Ghost Ship in Oakland.

Prosecutors allege Almena was criminally negligent when he illegally converted the industrial building into a residence for artists and held unpermitted events inside.

Almena's attorneys argued that city workers were to blame for not raising concerns about fire hazards in the warehouse.

