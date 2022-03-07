school shooting

3 students are in critical condition after shooting at Iowa high school

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Authorities responded to a shooting Monday afternoon at East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, that left three students in critical condition, according to fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass.

Douglass told CNN the victims included two boys and one girl. All three were taken to area hospitals.

Police started getting calls around 2:48 p.m. CT (3:48 p.m. ET), said police Sgt. Paul Parizek.



Police detained potential suspects, Parizek said.

The school is currently on lockdown, according to a statement on Twitter from Des Moines Public Schools.

"There are reports of a shooting near East High School. Police are actively investigating. The district is working with staff and families. We will have more information as it becomes available. East High School is currently locked down. Please do not go to the school. More information will be available soon," the school district tweeted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of Kansas City is on scene providing assistance in the investigation, the agency tweeted.

CNN is reaching out to the school district and the police department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowaschool shootinggun violenceu.s. & worldstudent safetystudents
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Police: Student shoots 2 at Kansas high school, suspect in custody
Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington
School shooting threats circulate on social media
What we know about the Michigan school shooting victims
TOP STORIES
Over 20,000 port workers refuse to load or unload Russian cargo
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Bay Area students start 'Peptoc Hotline' to cheer up others
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
Racial harassment caught on video at NorCal girls soccer game
Missing SF college student found dead in Central Valley: Sheriff
Ex-UFC champ Velasquez denied bail in SJ shooting case
Show More
CA school kids face racist insults during soccer game in Concord
CA's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon
Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children
SF startup re-engineering tree cells to help fight climate change
Concerns over safety of SF Tenderloin's ambassadors after 1 shot
More TOP STORIES News