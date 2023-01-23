Des Moines shooting at charter school leaves 2 students dead, teacher hurt, police say

Two students were killed and a teacher was hurt in a Des Moines school shooting Monday, police said.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police say two students were killed Monday and a teacher was injured in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city's downtown.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district.

Police say emergency crews were called to the school, which is in a business park, just before 1 p.m. Officers arrived to find two students critically injured, and they started CPR immediately. The two students died at a hospital.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car about two miles away and took "multiple suspects" into custody.