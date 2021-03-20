nfl

NFL investigating sexual assault, harassment allegations against Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment.

The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages.

The claims in the four new suits, which were filed in a Harris County state district court, mirror those in the three earlier cases. Each woman who sued Thursday worked in a spa or giving massages and claims that Watson exposed himself, touched them with his penis or kissed them against their will.

None of the seven women, who have sued separately but are all represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, are identified by name in the lawsuits. They are each seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, attorney Tony Buzbee informed followers that Deshaun Watson is under review of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. (Screen capture)



Watson, 25, has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to clearing his name. In a statement Friday, an attorney for Watson, Rusty Hardin, called the allegations "meritless."

At a Friday news conference, Buzbee said he expects to file more lawsuits and his firm is vetting additional claims from women, including one involving an incident this month. None of his clients had filed police reports, he said, "but that is our next step."

Buzbee said some of the massage therapists who came forward work at spas, some work from their homes, some work at deluxe hotels. All but one, who was flown in from Atlanta, were from the Houston area.

"These are, for the most part, licensed professionals. These are people that, many of them, are single mothers, either own their own shop or work in a spa," while three clients are married and one is engaged to be married, he said.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson accused by masseuse of exposing himself

The women are suing for $500 in damages, the least that can be sought in a Texas civil district court, "and they bring these cases for one reason only - stopping further misconduct from this defendant or any others like him," he said.

Hardin's statement said he is "extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him."

"However, we will wait to comment in detail until we've completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee," the statement said. "We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so."

Watson is one of the league's top quarterbacks and led the NFL in yards passing last season. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason, but he became unhappy with the direction of the team as Houston sunk to 4-12 and he requested a trade in January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontexasnflsex assaultsexual misconducthouston texanslawsuit
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
San Francisco 49ers sign Pro Bowl center Alex Mack to 3-year deal
ABC enters Super Bowl rotation in new NFL TV deal
Source: Las Vegas Raiders signing RB Kenyan Drake to 2-year deal worth up to $14.5M
Seattle Seahawks trade for Gabe Jackson, sign Gerald Everett
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when Newsom says everyone in CA can access vaccine
CA doctors say social distancing in schools 'harming children'
Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
New bill raises justice concerns amid rise in Asian hate crimes
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage
Man seen pepper spraying Asian gas station owner arrested
'What the hell is wrong with us?' Newsom condemns recent attacks
Show More
Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from assault in SJ
Newsom admits to making mistakes in CA's 1st reopening
Iconic San Mateo Co. hobby shop to close at end of March
Campbell students star in documentary on satellite coding camp
EDD hires call center staff, phone lines remain jammed
More TOP STORIES News