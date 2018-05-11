Details remain slim after man shot in face in Sunnyvale

Police are investigating after a man in his late 20's or early 30s walked into a 7-Eleven store in Sunnyvale, bleeding from the mouth area and asking for someone to call 911 Thursday night.Sunnyvale public safety officers know where he was shot, but said nothing about the circumstances of the shooting. So far, police are not releasing descriptions of suspects or a vehicle that residents heard speeding away.The shooting occurred on Snowberry Court about 10:30 p.m. Resident Kathy Wimble says she and her husband heard two gun shots. However, they did not see any suspects or the victim.ABC7 News walked the neighborhood and found a trail of blood drops on the sidewalk, leading away in from the scene of the shooting, along with blood on the doors at neighborhood homes where it's thought the victim might have been seeking help.The shooting victim walked about a mile to the 7-Eleven at Remington and Sunnyvale-Saratoga roads, walking in and asking for help. A couple of regular customers called 911 while the victim sat on a curb in the parking lot. Police arrived minutes later. A witness from inside the store said the victim was bleeding from the mouth area.Sunnyvale's public safety department is not releasing the victim's name. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.Snowberry Court has a number of fluorescent orange circles painted at the shooting site that do not resemble markings used to warn contractors of underground utility lines.The neighborhood is filled with Eichler homes with well kept yards. Neighbors said it is quiet and safe area. Police Capt. Jeff Hunter said he considers this an isolated case, and there is no reason for residents to be concerned about their safety.