LGBTQ+ community center holds memorial for 27-year-old man shot, killed in Oakland last weekend

Family and friends are demanding justice after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed last weekend in the East Bay.

Davis was found with gunshot wounds at a homeless encampment near the Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Family and friends are demanding justice after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed last weekend in the East Bay.

The Oakland LGBTQ+ Community Center held a memorial for Devante Davis on Saturday.

Davis also went by the name " Tay."

He was found with gunshot wounds at a homeless encampment near the Oakland Coliseum.

MORE: City of Oakley dedicates park bench to commemorate Alexis Gabe

Friends and family remembered the Oakland High graduate as a man of love and compassion.

"My brother was a beautiful spirit. A joyful spirit. He was always here for a good time. I mean honestly spreading love. Giving care to everyone. When he met someone, he made that person feel loved," said, Quan Bullock, friend.

Oakland police say the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live