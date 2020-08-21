Boulder Creek residents devastated over losing their homes as CZU Lightning Complex fire continues to burn

By and
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The massive CZU Lightning Complex fires grew from 48,000 to 50,000 acres overnight. More than 64,000 people have evacuated in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties and blazes that still have no containment. Officials say it could be weeks before residents are allowed to return home.

Firefighters say the marine layer helped overnight, but they expect breezy conditions today that could hamper their efforts. CAL FIRE says the blaze has grown at a rate of 700 to 1,000 acres an hour over the past couple of days.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across San Francisco, other parts of CA

Firefighters had to rescue three separate parties last night who were trying to protect property in evacuation zone. They are warning others to not to do this because it's a drain on precious resources. Officials said they will patrol neighborhoods after they have been evacuated.

The Immel family were told to leave their home in Boulder Creek on Wednesday morning. On Thursday, they returned to rubble.

"We had one of the CAL FIRE people come up in trucks via broadcasting from their trucks get out, time is now, get out," said Andy Immel, who lived in his home for 42 years.

RELATED: Vacaville family who fled wildfire returns to find 'forever home' destroyed

CAL FIRE is warning that residents could be out of their homes for weeks as they fight a historic fire with resources stretched thin. Almost a week in, the fire is still 0% contained.

"That just goes to show that we don't have the resources on it that we would normally. If this was a normal situation where this was the only fire in the state, we would have more resources," said Cecil Juliette, CAL FIRE public information officer.

So far, 64,000 people have been evacuated in both Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties. The fire is threatening 24,000 plus structures.

50 structures have already been destroyed, but officials expect that number to rise significantly.

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

VIDEO: Bay Area shrouded in smoke as Northern California wildfires rage
EMBED More News Videos

From Oakland to Point Reyes, smoke enveloped the Bay Area Thursday as fires scorched Northern California.



Evacuation orders were expanded last night in Santa Cruz County. Scotts Valley residents and the UC Santa Cruz campus were forced to leave. UCSC warned, "Any person who enters the residential campus, a closed off area or remains in the area after being ordered to evacuate may be found guilty of a criminal offense." An evacuation center at the boardwalk is being made available for displaced staff and students.

RELATED: CZU, LNU, SCU Lightning Complex Fire maps: See active fires in the Bay Area today

However, the need for shelter expands far beyond the college campus. Jason Hoppin with Santa Cruz County said it's putting out requests for donations of water and family-sized tents.

The county is also asking visitors to stay away. Hoppin explained any out-of-towners staying overnight impact available shelter for evacuees.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa cruzevacuationfirewildfiresanta cruz county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,214-mile smoke plume from CA wildfires visible from space
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
4 fires near San Jose, Morgan Hill contained, CAL FIRE says
VIDEO: Apocalyptic scene driving through Hennessey Fire
Wildfire live updates: LNU Lightning Complex fires remain at 219,067 acres
LNU Lightning Complex: Residents wait to evacuate as Walbridge Fire approaches Russian River region
Staggering footage of lightning that started Bay Area fires: WATCH
Show More
Coronavirus California: SF remains on state watch list
Bay Area air quality worst in world as wildfires rage
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Travis Air Force base lifts evacuation order
Fires burn area larger than Rhode Island, CAL FIRE says
More TOP STORIES News