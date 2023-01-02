Tesla plunges off cliff at Devil's Slide critically injuring 2 adults and 2 children, CAL FIRE says

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are working to rescue two adults and two children from a Tesla that plunged 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide, according to CAL FIRE officials.

Officials say the victims are in critical condition and multiple "air ambulances" are headed to the scene.

According to an ABC7 News photographer on scene, the victims have allegedly been trapped in the vehicle for more than an hour.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.