  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies of cancer at 62

As an adult, Dexter King focused on shepherding his father's legacy and protecting the King family's intellectual property.

AP logo
Monday, January 22, 2024 6:41PM
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Here's a look back at some of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most poignant quotes.
AP

ATLANTA -- Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died after battling prostate cancer.

The King Center in Atlanta says the 62-year-old son of the civil rights leader died Monday at his California home after battling prostate cancer.

Dexter King was named for the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Alabama where his father once served as pastor, and he was just seven years old when his father was assassinated in 1968.

As an adult, Dexter King focused on shepherding his father's legacy and protecting the King family's intellectual property. Dexter King was serving as the King Center's chairman at the time of his death.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW