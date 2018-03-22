SCHOOL THREAT

Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill closed due to threat

All classes and activities at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill have been cancelled today to investigate a "potentially serious threat" that has been made against the school.

The threat said there would be a shooting on the campus today.

"It was graffiti written on the bathroom wall in several locations," said Tim Leong, campus spokesperson.

They don't know who wrote the threat, but there is a student here that makes some people nervous. A Facebook post from a few weeks ago mentions the student and says he talks about guns and knives and says he likes Hitler but doesn't like women. The campus spokesman says the two aren't related.

"There is no evidence at this time that there is linkage to that earlier post from a couple of weeks ago and today's incident," said Leong.

Officials said the campus was closed as a precaution.


All classes at the San Ramon location will continue as scheduled.

