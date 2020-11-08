4.0 earthquake hits Massachusetts, rattles parts of Connecticut, New York

The quake happened at 9:10 a.m. and was centered 9 kilometers southwest of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts.
Many took to Twitter to report their homes shaking, with the United States Geological Survey reporting the following shakemap.
Well, that was an interesting start to this Sunday morning. At 910am, it felt like a giant truck was slowly rumbling by this house in Connecticut. Actually, a 4.2 #earthquake off of Cape Cod according to USGS. Keep coming at us 2020. We will not break!— David Shuster (@DavidShuster) November 8, 2020
so connecticut had an earthquake just now 🌝— gianna (@swtchforu) November 8, 2020
my house shook like 30 minutes ago and we just found out it was a earthquake. in connecticut. what— maggs ♡︎’s caleigh (@tbsxlonely) November 8, 2020
there was just an earthquake off of rhode island and we felt it here all the way to connecticut 😺 my whole house shook 😺😺😺😺😺😺😺— 𝔅𝔬𝔬𝔯𝔦𝔱 🕷 (@ScaredGoth) November 8, 2020
I felt it, North Shore Long Island. The house vibrated. Not crazy but definitely something I've never felt before. #earthquake— Fred G. Sanford (@uglyauntesther) November 8, 2020
Serious question: Did anyone near eastern Long Island or CT feel their house shake? It was brief but we're thinking a quake near here or maybe Long Island Sound.#earthquake #LongIsland— Anita Y (@1buggieamw) November 8, 2020
Anyone else on Long Island feel a little bit of that earthquake too??— Jenna Guidi (@JennaGuidi) November 8, 2020
At this point, there are no reports of any damage or injuries.
