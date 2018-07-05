Did San Jose's illegal fireworks campaign work?

It was a busy Fourth of July for San Jose firefighters, with a couple dozen calls for fires. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a busy night for San Jose firefighters, with a couple dozen calls for fires. There is no word on their causes yet but at one fire near Highway 237 and the Guadalupe River, you could see illegal fireworks shooting off in the distance as firefighters battled a 1-acre grass fire.

Leading up to July 4, San Jose had a big message to residents -- fireworks are illegal. Signs were posted everywhere in the city asking residents to to snap, click, report. Take a photo, click to send it into the city, and report it. It can be done anonymously.

"You can fill out the form," said San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow on July 3. "Everything except for your name and contact information, put your photographs in there, and if there's enough information without contacting you for us to take action, we will take action."

So did San Jose residents help? Did the city's campaign work? On Thursday morning, who knows?

In an email requesting information, San Jose Police Department spokesperson Gina Tepoorten wrote, "We did not keep stats last night regarding arrests and citations issued for fireworks."


San Jose police says they will have to request a records check on that information through the Crime Analysis Unit but when that info will be available is unknown.

Other departments already released preliminary statistics.

San Bruno Police say they arrested 25 people for illegal fireworks and had 170 fireworks-related calls.

Campbell police had 28 fireworks-related calls, down significantly compared to 2017.

San Jose Fire says they won't have their stats available until all their reports on the overnight fires are completed.

They say that could take some time.

ABC7 also contacted the city of San Jose's spokesperson and have yet to hear back.
