Job Opening: Digital Content Producer (Full-Time)

KGO-TV/ABC7 in the Bay Area is looking for a dynamic, self-starting, tech-savvy Digital Content Producer to join our team. The Digital Content Producer (Full-Time) reports to the Executive Producer of Digital and works with all departments to produce content across the station's many platforms.
*Please include a cover letter, resume and two writing samples when applying for this position.
Responsibilities:
- Writing daily and breaking news stories
- Producing and editing videos and other types of content
- Deploying live streams on various platforms
- Posting to all ABC7 platforms including but not limited to our website, apps, and social media pages
- Communicating with ABC7 staff and colleagues across the Owned Television Stations
Our ideal candidate is:
- An excellent writer
- Interested in both local and national news and information
- Able to exercise sound news judgment with an understanding of journalism standards and practices
- Adept at AP style
- An efficient multitasker able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven role
- Comfortable in a high-pressure content creation environment
- A good communicator
- An effective troubleshooter with a positive attitude
A strong understanding of social media best practices aimed at engaging audiences is key to success in this role. A working knowledge of digital metrics and analytics plus SEO is a critical component as well. Preference will be given to candidates with experience using content management systems like Dalet, ENPS and iNews. Experience with Adobe Creative Suite, Slack or Airtable, and the ability to craft short form video content is a strong plus.
Basic qualifications:
- Must possess strong writing and copyediting skills and be able to write compelling copy quickly and accurately, without grammatical or factual errors. All applicants will be given timed writing tests which include story, headline and social media writing.
- Strong computer and typing skills, knowledge of basic HTML, familiarity with basic image and video editing tools.
- At least three years' experience working in a digital content environment.
- Ability to work varying shifts, as this position may require working mornings, nights, weekends or holiday shifts.
Required Education:
- High school diploma or equivalent
Preferred Education
- Bachelor's degree in journalism
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 962960BR (Digital Producer), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.