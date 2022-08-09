Job Opening: Digital Production Associate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DEPARTMENT: NEWS

KGO-TV/ABC7 in the Bay Area is looking for a proactive, eager-to-learn Digital Production Associate to join our team. This role reports to the Executive Producer of Digital and works with all departments to produce content across our Station's many platforms.

Key responsibilities include:

Assisting with the production and publishing of daily news stories

Simple photo and video edits

Helping craft copy for ABC7's platforms - including but not limited to our website, apps and social media pages

Researching and gathering elements for short-term or long-term projects

Our ideal candidate is:

Passionate about digital media and television

Enjoys telling stories in creative ways

Familiar with AP Style

Knowledgeable about social media platforms

Able to think on their feet and learn new skills quickly

Adept at multi-tasking in a fast-paced environment while also staying focused on priorities

Loves taking on problems and finding creative solutions

Basic qualifications:

Minimum of one year experience in a production or newsroom environment

Preferred qualifications:

Experience with photography and/or videography (DLSR or similar cameras)

Experience with non-linear video editing software (Adobe Premiere, AVID and/or Final Cut Pro)

Familiar with digital/social analytics and SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

Internship experience at an ABC Owned Television Station

Required education:

High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10011991 (Digital Production Associate), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity. The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.