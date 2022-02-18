Students organize protest ahead of former VP Mike Pence's speech at Stanford

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9730510" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Before posing for pictures with the brave men and women of our navy, the vice president thanked them for their selfless courage.

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at Stanford Thursday.The event is being hosted by the club Stanford College Republicans."We found out the former vice president was available and able to come," said Walker Stewart a Stanford College Republican board member, "We've been working really since the fall to make that a reality."The title of the evening's event is, "How to Save America from the Woke Left."The event has been the talk of campus for weeks now, with many students planning protests.Students Eva Jones and Ritwik Tati have organized protests during the event."There are thousands of students whose lives have been negatively impacted by not just Pence's policy, but the cultural violence that his administration brought into the national American stage," Jones said.Jones and Tati said different plans of action will be taken, including a rally and walkouts"People have reserved tickets already, and they'll be sitting in those seats, and then once the event starts, we'll be doing a mass walkout," Tati said.Stewart says that the protesters are expected."They certainly have the right to protest. If they disagree, it would be much better if they were to come in and ask the former vice president a question about his views and why he holds them," Stewart said, "As for walkouts, we would be really disappointed to see students fail or choose not to even engage with what the former vice president is saying."The campus group, Stanford Democrats, says they are not co-sponsoring any protests but are also concerned by Pence's visit."He has the right to be here," said the club's co-president Gabriella Garcia, "However, what worries me is what he can say during his discourse tonight, he can easily attack students by attacking the groups that they are a part of, as he has done in the past."A Stanford spokesperson sent ABC7 this statement:Despite the pushback, Stanford College Republicans say that more events are in the works.