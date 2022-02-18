Students organize protest ahead of former VP Mike Pence's speech at Stanford

The event is being hosted by the club Stanford College Republicans.
"We found out the former vice president was available and able to come," said Walker Stewart a Stanford College Republican board member, "We've been working really since the fall to make that a reality."
The title of the evening's event is, "How to Save America from the Woke Left."
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
The event has been the talk of campus for weeks now, with many students planning protests.
Students Eva Jones and Ritwik Tati have organized protests during the event.
"There are thousands of students whose lives have been negatively impacted by not just Pence's policy, but the cultural violence that his administration brought into the national American stage," Jones said.
Jones and Tati said different plans of action will be taken, including a rally and walkouts
"People have reserved tickets already, and they'll be sitting in those seats, and then once the event starts, we'll be doing a mass walkout," Tati said.
Stewart says that the protesters are expected.
VIDEO: Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
"They certainly have the right to protest. If they disagree, it would be much better if they were to come in and ask the former vice president a question about his views and why he holds them," Stewart said, "As for walkouts, we would be really disappointed to see students fail or choose not to even engage with what the former vice president is saying."
The campus group, Stanford Democrats, says they are not co-sponsoring any protests but are also concerned by Pence's visit.
"He has the right to be here," said the club's co-president Gabriella Garcia, "However, what worries me is what he can say during his discourse tonight, he can easily attack students by attacking the groups that they are a part of, as he has done in the past."
RELATED: Donald Trump is 'wrong' to say election could be overturned, Mike Pence says
A Stanford spokesperson sent ABC7 this statement:
Stanford values free expression and differing viewpoints. The university is committed to ensuring that varying viewpoints can be voiced in an atmosphere of thoughtful and respectful engagement. The university supports the rights of all members of the Stanford community to protest peacefully against opinions with which they disagree.
Despite the pushback, Stanford College Republicans say that more events are in the works.