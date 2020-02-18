Traffic

'All clear' given at San Jose Diridon Station after bomb threat

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An "all clear" has been given at San Jose Diridon Station in San Jose after a bomb threat prompted the closure of the station.

A bomb threat Tuesday morning has prompted the shutdown of the Diridon Caltrain station in San Jose on Tuesday morning, according to the transit agency.

The shutdown began at 5:47 a.m. following the threat, which brought a bomb squad to investigate at the station at 65 Cahill Street.

As of shortly after 7 a.m., northbound trains out of Caltrain's maintenance facility in San Jose were bypassing the Diridon station and starting service at the Santa Clara station.

Video from SKY7 showed a bomb squad K9 on the tracks sniffing out a potential threat. No trains or buses were coming into the station or leaving either.

"I have this very long text chain with my boss going 'you're not going to believe this'" said Scott Fitzpatrick. He was boarding the 5:45 a.m. Caltrain up to San Francisco when the station was evacuated.

Large crowds waited for answers while others decided to phone it in.

"Just gonna walk home. Go work from home man. That's all you can do" said Thadeous Cooper. "Take a sick day."

VTA buses were shuttling passengers to Santa Clara station where they could then connect with Caltrain and Amtrak.

The "all clear" was given shortly before 8 a.m. as officers removed police tape and reopened the station to the public.

Trains are delayed by up to 60 minutes and there is no estimate for when regular service will resume, according to Caltrain.


