Houston man found alive in crashed car 5 days after going missing

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man who disappeared without a trace last week after having drinks with his fiancee has been found.

Jose Velazquez, 32, is recovering in the hospital. He survived after crashing his car in the woods near Conroe and stayed there until help arrived five days later.

Velazquez was reported missing by his family after he did not show up for work on Wednesday.



Velazquez's fiancee, Chanel Nelson, told Eyewitness News she parted from Velazquez Tuesday night from a bar on Main Street.

It wasn't until Wednesday morning that she received a call from his family about his disappearance.

On Sunday, Texas EquuSearch told our sister station, ABC13 Eyewitness News, that Velazquez was found around 3:25 p.m.


Volunteers were about 10 minutes from stopping the search when someone spotted his car's white bumper deep in the woods.

It led them to the white Honda, and ultimately, Velazquez.

He was severely dehydrated and injured, but alive.

The car went off the road near FM 1488 near Highway 242 in Montgomery County.
Velazquez surviving so long in the heat without water even stumped Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller.

"I don't know how he (survived) the initial wreck, let alone as bad as he was injured five days later... to still be alive... that's why we do what we do. We believe in miracles and here was one today," Miller said.

Velazquez is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmissing manu.s. & worldmissing person
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News