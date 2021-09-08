Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup of spooky programming

Premiering October 1, "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" highlights the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy. Taking place after "The Rise of Skywalker," Poe and BB-8 make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar, where Graballa the Hutt is renovating Darth Vader's castle to be an all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. As they explore the mysterious castle, they are treated to creepy stories about Star Wars artifacts and villains.
Next on the docket is The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special, "Muppets Haunted Mansion," premiering October 8. Fans can look forward to new music and celebrity cameos. Also streaming that day is the Disney Channel original movie "Under Wraps," a remake of the 1997 classic.
Inspired by stories from R.L. Stine, all eight episodes of the new supernatural anthology series "Just Beyond" will premiere October 13.
The Halloween collection will also feature fan-favorite classic films, including "Hocus Pocus," "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," "The Haunted Mansion," "Halloweentown," "Twitches" and more. Plus, audiences can enjoy Halloween-themed episodes from Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior shows.
New Releases
- LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales - premieres Fri., Oct. 1
- Muppets Haunted Mansion - premieres Fri., Oct. 8
- Under Wraps (2021) - Disney Channel original movie streaming Fri., Oct. 8
- Just Beyond - all episodes streaming Weds., Oct. 13
Movies and Series
- Bride of Boogedy
- Can of Worms
- Don't Look Under the Bed
- Edward Scissorhands
- Frankenweenie (2012)
- Gargoyles
- Girl vs. Monster
- Gravity Falls
- Halloweentown
- Halloweentown High
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- Return to Halloweentown
- Hocus Pocus
- Invisible Sister
- James and the Giant Peach
- Maleficent
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children
- Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire
- Mr. Boogedy
- Phantom of the Megaplex
- So Weird
- Spooky Buddies
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
- The Haunted Mansion
- The Scream Team
- Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Twitches
- Twitches Too
- Vampirina
- Wizards of Waverly Place
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
- ZOMBIES
- ZOMBIES 2
- The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror (I - XXX) and The Simpsons Horror Collection
Shorts and Specials
- Captain Sparky Vs. The Flying Saucers
- Frankenweenie (1984)
- Lonesome Ghosts
- Mater and the Ghostlight
- The Legend of Mor'du
- Toy Story of Terror!
- Trick or Treat
- Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock!
