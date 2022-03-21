Disney closes Shanghai park as COVID-19 cases surge

BEIJING -- Disney Co. closed its Shanghai theme park Monday as Chinese authorities tried to control the city's biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure.Meanwhile, Changchun and Jilin in the northeast began another round of citywide virus testing following a surge in infections. Jilin tightened anti-disease curbs, ordering its 2 million residents to stay home.China's case numbers in its latest infection wave are low compared with other major countries, but authorities are enforcing a "zero tolerance" strategy that has suspended access to some major cities.The government reported 2,027 new cases in the 24 hours through midnight Sunday, up from the previous day's 1,737. That included 1,542 cases in Jilin province, where Changchun and Jilin are located.The government of Shanghai, China's most populous city with 24 million people, has avoided a citywide shutdown of businesses and public facilities but has appealed to the public to stay home if possible. Bus service into the city has been suspended and visitors are required to show a negative virus test.Disney said Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park would be closed until further notice.On Monday, Shanghai reported 24 new cases. The city earlier suspended access to two residential areas and carried out mass testing at dozens of others.The government of Shenzhen, a finance and technology center that abuts Hong Kong, announced businesses and government offices were allowed to reopen Monday while authorities took steps to try to prevent a resurgence of virus cases.The city of 17.5 million shut down all businesses except those that supply food and other necessities, as well as bus and subway service, last week and told the public to stay home following a spike in cases.