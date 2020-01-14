Arts & Entertainment

Take a sneak peek at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- We're getting a sneak peak of the new Star Wars ride opening this Friday at Disneyland.

Disney guru Gregg Ziak rode the new "Rise of the Resistance" ride this past weekend and shared some video.

The theme park says the ride blurs the lines between fantasy and reality on a scale never seen before in a Disney attraction.

The attraction will take guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle before they are captured by a Star Destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will bring guests face-to-face with some fan-favorite "Star Wars" characters, including Resistance heroes Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux of the First Order.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened to much anticipation on May 31, 2019. The new land made history as the largest single-land expansion ever at the Disneyland Resort.

It officially opens Jan. 17 as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countydisneylandstar wars
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News