Disneyland's Tom Sawyer Island catches fire

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland's Tom Sawyer Island has caught on fire.

The fire broke out during the Fantasmic show. Video on social media showed the dragon catch fire during the live show.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Anaheim Fire Department.

One witness told ABC7 that after the fire started, cast members evacuated the area around Frontierland, but the rest of the park remained open.

The Disneyland attraction has been a mainstay for the theme park since 1956, allowing fans of Mark Twain's book to adventure through Tom Sawyer's world.

The extent of the damage is not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

