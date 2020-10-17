building a better bay area

Life during pandemic: Distance learning through the parents' perspective

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Distance learning has been quite the change for many. It's an evolving process that educators and families are working through as best they can.

Sasha Elzey says it's going better than expected.

RELATED: Bay Area parents, teachers, students weigh in on distance learning challenges

She explains, "Back in March when the kids had to end their school year with distance learning, it was pretty rough and really stressful on all of us. I thought it was going to be the same way this year, but the teachers have done a lot to prepare and they've been really great."

Jason Hull says there is a lot of chaos, at times, with three kids and two parents working from home.

On the bright side, he says, "I have never gotten to spend more time with my kids."

At the end of the day, Justin and Lesley Wilson say about their kids, "They want to go back to school. We want them to go back to school, but we just want everyone to be healthy and to get through this in one piece. I'd have to say they've done a great job thus far, though."

WATCH: 8-year-old boy keeps video diary highlighting ups and downs of distance learning

An 8-year-old has been keeping a video diary of how distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic is going. From internet problems, to missing making friends at recess, here's what he had to say.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
