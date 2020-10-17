Life during pandemic: Distance learning through the parents' perspective

Sasha Elzey says it's going better than expected.
RELATED: Bay Area parents, teachers, students weigh in on distance learning challenges
She explains, "Back in March when the kids had to end their school year with distance learning, it was pretty rough and really stressful on all of us. I thought it was going to be the same way this year, but the teachers have done a lot to prepare and they've been really great."
Jason Hull says there is a lot of chaos, at times, with three kids and two parents working from home.
On the bright side, he says, "I have never gotten to spend more time with my kids."
At the end of the day, Justin and Lesley Wilson say about their kids, "They want to go back to school. We want them to go back to school, but we just want everyone to be healthy and to get through this in one piece. I'd have to say they've done a great job thus far, though."
WATCH: 8-year-old boy keeps video diary highlighting ups and downs of distance learning
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic