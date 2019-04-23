Disturbing surveillance video shows Vacaville girl being followed by stranger

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Vacaville released surveillance video of a young girl trying to hide from a suspicious man who approaches her while she is walking home. Police have a description of the man but have yet to find him.It happened on April 3 around nine in the morning. Police waited to gather more information before putting the video on their Facebook page.There are signs everywhere of kids spending time outdoors playing in this Vacaville neighborhood. So seeing a child walking home is not uncommon. That's why people here were surprised to watch this surveillance video of a young girl being followed in broad daylight by a green or gray Pontiac."She knows that it's not right, she knows, she is aware that this person is following her," explained Captain Matt Lydon with the Vacaville Police Department.Police say the man, described as a black male in his 20s with dreadlocks, had been following her for several blocks near Ulatis Drive and Leisure Town Road. She hid behind a Blue truck and waited, but then the man turned around and tried to approach her one more time."And he engaged something about school, a question to her. She didn't engage back and she acted very appropriately and it kept her safe in the incident. We don't have a crime at this point but we're curious to know what his intentions were in trying to engage the juvenile," added Captain Lydon.Daniel Gordon, a resident was surprised to hear when had happened."You have to be careful out there, she did the right thing by running home," said Gordon.Liza Mendoza says she is constantly reminding her children to stay safe."The world we live in, you can't trust anybody so my kids know they are not allowed to walk alone really anywhere," expressed Mendoza.Any information please contact Detective Brian Collins (707) 469-4735.