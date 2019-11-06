Disturbing video shows altercation involving 6 minors, security at San Francisco mall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Disturbing cellphone video shows an altercation involving six minors at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco.While shopping at the mall Sunday, Raquelle Cuevas says she saw the altercation between the minors and security and recorded cellphone video.Cuevas agreed to talk with ABC7 News but asked that we not show her face."Even though they wouldn't allow me or anyone else to get too near them, for me, I feel like by recording, I was doing my part," she said.In an emailed statement, the security company, Allied Universal, says it was responding to a physical altercation between six juveniles, believed to be siblings."On November 3 at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco, Allied Universal Security Professionals responded to a physical altercation between six juveniles, believed to be siblings. Allied Universal's highly trained Security Professionals followed proper protocol in order to de-escalate what appeared to be a family dispute. Our Security Professionals complete ongoing training to help ensure that we uphold top security standards in order to serve, secure and care for the people and businesses of our communities."But Cuevas questions why two of the juveniles appeared to be handcuffed."Sometimes we see stuff out there, everyone is like it's none of my business, but sometimes it is our business. You know... but a lot of people don't want to interfere. Especially when there's children involved, I feel like we do have to step in," said Cuevas.In the video, you can see a couple of younger children attempting to protect the older children."I wanted to hug the little boy to be honest. I could tell that they were all very protective of each other," Cuevas said.In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Stonestown Galleria writes, "There were no reported injuries and for that, we are grateful."The San Francisco Police Department tells ABC7 News the juveniles were later released to their parents.