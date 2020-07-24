COVID-19 pandemic doesn't stop Giants fans from celebrating Opening Night

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Opening night is usually one of the biggest celebrations in all of baseball, but amid the coronavirus pandemic fans aren't allowed to go to the games and bars across the state are closed.
We guessed that San Francisco fans would still be finding all sorts of ways to celebrate and we went on a quest to find them.
Our first stop was McCovey Cove near Oracle Park. Thursday's game took place down in Los Angeles, but that didn't stop a few Giants fans from taking to the Bay on their boats.
A man on board a sailboat with a woman told us they were listening to the game on the radio. He eventually invited us aboard, but with first pitch approaching quickly we politely declined. Instead, we went to find a location where we could watch the game.
Within 30 minutes, we arrived at the San Francisco Athletic Club on Divisadero Street. A business that serves food and drinks has opened up an outside patio in an area usually reserved for parking. Three TVs were outside and all them were showing the Giants-Dodgers game. Most tables were being used by about 20 to 30 patrons.
The crowd was excited about the game but as temperatures dipped into the late evening, there seemed to be a bigger concern over staying warm and huddling near heating lamps. One woman told us she came prepared with her blanket, but also said it was too cold to stay for the whole game.
She added she was excited about the season, but didn't expect much from the Giants.
Another man said he's excited about baseball and as long as he has his mask and a shot of tequila, he's perfectly fine watching the game outside during the pandemic.
The Giants went on to lose 8-1. Bar owners told us the turnout was great, but with no indoor seating allowed they're hoping for warmer weather going forward.
