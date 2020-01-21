Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Stray dog helps school children safely cross the street

BATUMI, Georgia -- A stray dog in the former Soviet republic of Georgia has become an internet sensation after it was filmed helping groups of kindergarten students to cross a busy street.

The dog was filmed in the town of Batumi, barking at cars to get them to stop so the children can use a crosswalk safely. It can then be seen walking next to the kids, until they're finished crossing.

The person who filmed the video, Beqa Tsinadze, said the stray dog lives in the neighborhood and is called Kursha.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschildrenanimalsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News